Google Services Experiencing Outages

Google services, including Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides and Classroom are experiencing issues Monday morning.
According to DownDetector, users first started seeing issues around 9:30 ET, with users around the world impacted. Google has acknowledged the issue, and the company’s Workspace Status Dashboard shows all five services experiencing an outage.
Google has also acknowledged the issues on Twitter, and says it is working to resolve them.
Hi there. We are aware of a service disruption and are working right now to resolve it. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. Stay updated by following the Apps Status Dashboard: https://t.co/jIbRV3ls63. Thanks!
— Google Drive (@googledrive) April 12, 2021