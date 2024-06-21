Google Search Indexing Is Currently Broken

Google Search appears to be having an issue with its indexing, with reports that new content is not showing up for large and small sites alike.

According to Search Engine Roundtable, new content on The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Forbes, CNN, and more is not showing up in Google Search, despite all of the outlets posting articles. It’s unclear what the issue is.

While Google had not yet acknowledged the issue at the time of Search Engine Roundtable’s report, the company has since updated its Google Search Status Dashboard to indicate that indexing is experiencing a service disruption.

At the time of writing, there is still no explanation of what exactly is happening or when the bug will be fixed.