Google Search Gets a Grammar Checker

Google Search has received an upgrade, giving users the ability to check their grammar directly from the search results.

First spotted by 9to5Google, users can now add “grammar check,” “check grammar,” or “grammar checker” to their search queries to have the search engine provide suggestions for improvement. Evidently, the checker will sometimes trigger even without the tags being added, but adding them will ensure it is.

Google says the feature is “only available in English” for the time being. Google says the feature can also correct spelling mistakes: