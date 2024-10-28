Google Search Cracking Down On Content Outside a Site’s Main Focus

Google Search is cracking down on websites that have sections of content that are “independent or starkly different from the main content of the site.”

In recent years, many sites have turned have tried (successfully) to game the system by including a wide range of articles on high-performing topics, even if those topics have nothing to do with the main content of the site. For example, CNET, a site traditionally focused on computers and tech, is currently featuring an article on the benefits of apple cider vinegar. Some of the biggest names in tech websites have similar content that has virtually nothing to do with the site’s main focus.

First spotted by Glenn Gabe, an SEO consultant, sites are seeing precipitous drops in their rankings for content outside their main focus. Impacted sites include Forbes Advisor, APNews Byline, Time Stamped, Marketwatch Guides, WSJ Buyside, and CNN Underscored.

Despite fears it was testing its ‘Site reputation abuse’ algorithm, Google’s Danny Sullivan reached out to Gabe, saying Google was not testing the algorithm yet. He went on to explain what is happening.

“Our systems aim to understand if a section of a site is independent or starkly different from the main content of the site. This helps us surface the most useful information from a range of sites.”

Gabe goes on to give his take.

My thoughts: So it seems Google is improving its systems for understanding when content located in subdomains or subfolders is “independent or starkly different from the main content of the site.” This is super-important to understand and I’m glad Google shared that with me.

This development is an important one for companies and organizations to understand as they develop their content strategies.