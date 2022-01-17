Google Search Console Now Has Page Experience For Desktop

Google has unveiled a dedicated ‘Desktop’ section in the Page Experience reports of its Search Console.

Google had already rolled Page Experience for mobile, but is now adding the feature for desktop, and will soon use it as part of its desktop ranking system.

We’ll begin using page experience as part of our desktop ranking systems beginning in February 2022. The rollout will be complete by the end of March 2022. This ranking launch will be based on the same page experience signals that we rolled out for mobile earlier this year. We are also planning to help site owners understand how their desktop pages are performing with regards to page experience using a Search Console report which will launch before desktop becomes a ranking signal.

To help companies prepare for the changes, the company has provided additional information to help them optimize their sites.