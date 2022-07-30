Google Says It’s Not Shuttering Stadia

Contrary to previous rumors, Google says it is not shutting its gaming platform down and reaffirmed its commitment to Stadia.

The Killed by Google Twitter account posted an alleged interaction between someone claiming to have an “old coworker” who currently worked as a Google regional manager. The person claimed their “old coworker” said the company was shutting down the gaming platform by the end of summer. According to the official Stadia Twitter, however, the platform is alive and well.

Stadia is not shutting down. Rest assured we're always working on bringing more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro. Let us know if you have other questions. — Stadia ☁️🎮 (@GoogleStadia) July 29, 2022

If the replies are any indication, many people still appear to have their doubts. Google has sparked a fair share of speculation about the future of the service, in no small part by closing its own game development studio.

Stadia took the opportunity to poke fun at the “old coworker” that was labeled the source of the rumors.