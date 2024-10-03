Google Says It’s Not At Fault in Epic’s Case vs Samsung

Epic is once again suing Google, as well as Samsung, accusing the companies of trying to block its game store on Android devices, but Google says its not involved.

Epic has engaged in a very public legal battle to force mobile operating systems to allow third-party apps, with only limited success. It’s campaign against Google was always an interesting choice, since Google doesn’t block app sideloading, and Epic’s case against Apple was a colossal failure.

In its latest lawsuit, Epic is once again claiming that it is being unfairly treated, saying Samsung’s Auto Blocker feature is designed to prevent access to its games. There’s just two issues with Epic’s claims: 1) Google says it was not involved in Samsung’s decision to deploy Auto Blocker and, 2) Google says Epic is trying to cloud the issue and gloss over the security implications of sideloading.

David Kleidermacher, of Google’s Security/Privacy Team, broke down the issue in a long X post.

Epic’s latest lawsuit is a meritless and dangerous move. Google did not request that Samsung create their Auto Blocker feature. David Kleidermacher (@DaveKSecure) | September 30, 2024

To make this about access to a game is deliberately misleading; this is about user safety. And Epic’s lawsuit puts their corporate interests above user protections. (5/5) — David Kleidermacher (@DaveKSecure) October 1, 2024

Kleidermacher is correct that sideloading apps onto a mobile device represents one of the most significant security threats. While it is possible to do so safely, it requires a user to take additional precautions and be well-informed and tech-savvy enough to make good decisions about what to load and what not to.

The security of an app store ecosystem was one of the things that factored into Apple’s favor in its court victory over Epic. Although Google lost its initial court case against the company, it seems like it may be able to win this latest one—especially if it wasn’t even involved in Samsung’s decision.