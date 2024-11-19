Google Reportedly Working to Convert Chrome OS Into Android

Google is reportedly working to convert Chrome OS into Android, finally unifying its mobile OS strategy to better compete with Apple’s iPadOS.

In an exclusive report by Android Authority, the outlet cites a source within Google that says the company is on a multi-year quest to turn Chrome OS into Android. Doing so would help the company better compete with the iPad and iPadOS.

As the outlet points out, there have long been rumors that Google may one day merge the two operating systems to create a new one, with yet more suggesting Fuchsia could replace both of them. The source within Google says that Google is instead converting Chrome OS into Android, leveraging the benefits of both operating systems to the Android ecosystem.

Chrome OS has always had an advantage over Android in the realm of productivity, while Android is better suited to smaller devices and media consumption. Converting Chrome OS to Android could bring some important productivity features to Android, helping it better compete with Apple’s mobile OS.

Android Authority says it’s still unknown what will become of the Chrome OS brand, as well as Chromebooks.

Why This Is a Good Move

Despite dominating the global smartphone market, Google has struggled to make headway in the tablet market, continually bested by Apple’s iPad. Having two completely different mobile operating systems has been less than ideal, as each OS has had its own advantages and disadvantages, creating unnecessary confusion.

Converting Chrome OS into Android will bring some much-needed unity to Google’s mobile efforts, boosting the Android user base and bringing some of the best productivity features from Chrome OS to Android. Rather than starting fresh with an all-new OS, such as Fuchsia, converting Chrome OS to Android will leverage the wealth of existing apps and platforms that already support Android.

Whether this development will be enough to help Android be a credible threat to the iPad remains to be seen, but this is certainly the most promising change Google has made in years.