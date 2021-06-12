Google Releases Chrome Update Addressing Zero-Day Exploit

Google has released a major updated for its Chrome web browser, addressing a number of security issues, including a zero-day exploit.

Google Chrome is currently the most popular web browser on the market by a wide margin. In addition to the success it enjoys as a standalone product, a number of companies use Chrome’s rendering engine, Chromium, as the basis of their browsers. Microsoft Edge, Brave, Opera and Vivaldi are just a few of the browsers built on Chromium.

The latest update addresses a number of security issues, the most important of which is a zero-day exploit. Google has published details on its blog, and will roll the update out to individuals who don’t apply the patch on their own.

Users of Chromium-based browsers should likewise check to make sure they’re running the latest version of their browsers.