Google Pushes Return to Office Back to January

Google has pushed its return to the office date back again, just weeks after a previous delay.

Several weeks ago Google pushed its return date from September to mid-October as a result of the Delta COVID variant. Delta has been a responsible for a surge in cases worldwide, and led to “breakthrough” cases in vaccinated individuals.

The company has now informed employees they will not be required in the office till at least January 10, according to The New York Times.

CEO Sundar Pichai let employees know in an email. He said that once the deadline passes, offices in each country will be responsible for deciding when to have employees back, based on the circumstances in their locale. Even then, employees will receive a 30-day notice before coming back.