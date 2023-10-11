Google Pushes Passkeys As the Default Option For Users

Google is pushing passkeys as the default option for users in an attempt to phase out passwords.

Google began rolling out passkeys earlier this year and says it has received favorable feedback from users:

Earlier this year we rolled out support for passkeys, a simpler and more secure way to sign into your accounts online. We’ve received really positive feedback from our users, so today we’re making passkeys even more accessible by offering them as the default option across personal Google Accounts.

The company says users will begin seeing prompts to create a passkey the next time they log in.

To use passkeys, you just use a fingerprint, face scan or pin to unlock your device, and they are 40% faster than passwords — and rely on a type of cryptography that makes them more secure. But while they’re a big step forward, we know that new technologies take time to catch on — so passwords may be around for a little while. That’s why people will still be given the option to use a password to sign in and may opt-out of passkeys by turning off “Skip password when possible.”

Companies throughout the industry have been moving toward a passwordless future, as passwords are often far less secure than more modern options. Google pushing passkeys by default will help spur the transition.