Google Previews Network Connectivity Center

Google has previewed its Network Connectivity Center, a tool to manage on-premise and cloud networks.

One of the biggest challenges administrators face is integrating cloud-based networks and workflows with existing on-premise networks. Network Connectivity Center is designed to help address those challenges, and make hybrid cloud solutions easier to manage.

Today, we are announcing the preview of Network Connectivity Center, which delivers planet-scale network management to simplify complex networks for your on-prem and cloud connectivity needs. Network Connectivity Center provides a single management experience to easily create, connect, and manage heterogeneous on-prem and cloud networks leveraging Google’s global infrastructure. Network Connectivity Center serves as a vantage point to seamlessly connect VPNs, partner and dedicated interconnects, as well as third-party routers and Software-Defined WANs, helping you optimize connectivity, reduce operational burden and lower costs—wherever your applications or users may be.

Google has expanded its partnership with Cisco to provide a truly turnkey solution. Together, the solution greatly simplifies “complex heterogeneous networks,” as well as reduces cost and operational burdens, while protecting mission critical applications.

“Google Cloud and Cisco continue driving innovation for our joint customers to enable secure and automated SD-WAN access from applications and services running on Google Cloud Platform,” said JL Valente, vice president, product management, for Cisco Enterprise Routing, SD-WAN and Cloud Networking. “Our latest integration not only extends the Cisco SD-WAN fabric to Google Cloud to automate provisioning of site-to-cloud connectivity effortlessly, but also gives customers the choice of using Google Cloud for providing a highly reliable, high performance global cloud network for site-to-site connectivity that can be deployed in minutes.”

Hybrid cloud options are an increasingly important segment of the industry, with IBM recently going all-in. Even AWS, once focused solely on cloud-first, has adjusted its strategy in recent years and embraced hybrid cloud solutions.

Google’s tool will make it that much easier for its customers to manage their hybrid cloud, and could help the company better compete in an increasingly important field.

The free trial is available here.