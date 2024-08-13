Google Play Store Offers To Update Sideloaded Apps

Google is rolling out a major update to the Android Play Store, offering to update side loaded apps.

Unlike iOS, Android gives users the ability to easily load apps from alternate app stores, or to download apps directly from a developer’s site. Google has been planning to give users the option of updating such sideloaded apps via the standard Play Store, and it appears the update is rolling out to users.

Mishaal Rahman announced the news on Mastodon:

The Google Play Store is starting to give users the option of whether they want to update an app installed from another source (ie. apps they sideloaded). User Ayan on Telegram noticed this new “update from Play” button while they were on a listing for an app they sideloaded outside the Play Store. “The app installed on your device didn’t come from Google Play. You can update the app from the original source or from Google Play,” the message below reads.

App Stores have become a hot topic among regulators and consumers alike, with people wanting more options to have control over their own devices.

Google is clearly taking a much different approach, making it as easy as possible for people to manage their sideloaded apps.