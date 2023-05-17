Google Play Store Now Has Search Screen Ads

Proving that it’s an ad company at its core, Google is adding (no pun intended) ads to Google Play Store search results.

First reported by journalist Mishaal Rahman, Android users are seeing ads in-app search results in the play store.

According to a few users on Telegram, the Google Play Store is starting to show ads for apps in the search screen.



Is anyone else seeing this? I've only heard two users report this so far. pic.twitter.com/j32RpBIWBq — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 25, 2023

As Rahman goes on to point out, Google has been testing this for a few months, but the company is clearly expanding the “feature,” including more information in the ads as well.

Google may be known for many different things — search, cloud, Android, and more — but at its heart, the company is an advertising company. It’s probably only a matter of time until ads show up in more parts of Android.