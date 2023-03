Android users may be spared some headaches, with Google Play now warning them before installing buggy apps.

First spotted by Android Police, Mishaal Rahman tweeted screenshots of a Google Play dialog that warns users when an app they’re about to download has not been performing well on similar hardware.

Some users are reporting that Google Play is telling them that "recent data from similar devices indicators that this app may stop working on your device."



I haven't seen this before, so I think it could be relatively new.



Screenshot credits: Felixlix45 on Telegram pic.twitter.com/fdGW96xyCf — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 2, 2023

The feature is a nice addition to the Play Store and should save users some irritation.