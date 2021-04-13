Google Play Movies & TV App Ending Roku and Smart TV Support

Google has announced it is ending support for its Play Movies & TV app on Roku and smart TVs by LG, Samsung and Vizio.

Google has been moving away from its Play Movies & TV app, with the eventual goal being to replace it with Google TV, which the company unveiled in September 2020. In the meantime, the company is steering users toward its YouTube TV streaming service.

Starting 6/15/2021, the Google Play Movies & TV app will no longer be available on Roku, Samsung, LG, and Vizio smart TVs. The YouTube app will be your new home for movies and shows. Just log in with your Google account in the YouTube app today, you’ll have access to all of your past purchases, and will be able to browse, purchase, and rent new content.

Google says past purchases will be available in YouTube, Google Play credits can be used in YouTube and Play Family Library purchases can be viewed on YouTube. Watchlists will not make the transition, however.

As 9to5Google points out, one disadvantage of of this approach is that YouTube TV doesn’t offer the wide range of 4K support as a dedicated app, like Play Movies & TV app.