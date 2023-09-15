Google Pixel Tablet Owners Can Now Buy Replacement Parts From iFixit

Google is continuing its commitment to make its products easier to repair, with Pixel Tablet parts available via iFixit.

iFixit is a leading DIY repair site for computers, phones, tablets, and more. The site sells parts and kits that help users tackle common repairs. Google is one of several companies that has been expanding its self-repair options, partnering with iFixit to provide the necessary parts.

The iFixit site now lists common components, including batteries, cameras, screens, USB-C ports, speakers, and enclosures.

Repair and disassembly information for the Google Pixel Tablet, Google’s first tablet under the Pixel line of devices. Designed to be both portable and used within the home with the included charging speaker dock. Released June 20th, 2023. Identified by model numbers ‎GMD6Z or GTU8P.

The availability of Pixel Tablet parts is good news for users, and should help future-proof the device.