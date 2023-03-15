Google Pixel Fold Reportedly Slated for June

A reliable leaker has revealed details about Google’s upcoming foldable Pixel phone, saying it will be available in June.

Roland Quandt, from WinFuture, tweeted the news:

Google Pixel Fold (yep, that's the name):



256GB base storage (no idea if other variants)

Colors: Carbon, Porcelain

Available in June



Google Pixel 7a:

128GB only (?)

Colors: Carbon, Cotton, Arctic Blue, possibly Jade

Available in Junehttps://t.co/xxQv3KKwGT



— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 14, 2023

Google’s recent changes to the Pixel line of phones, beginning with the Pixel 6, have helped the company make major headway in the smartphone market. Foldable phones are the next big thing in smartphone design, with Samsung being the current leader in the space.

If Google is able to successfully break into the foldable market, the company’s upward momentum could be just beginning.