Google Photos Will Note When a Photo Is Edited With AI

In the ongoing battle to identify fake, AI-generated content, Google has revealed that Google Photos will note when an image is edited with the company’s AI tools.

As AI-generated pictures and videos become more common, companies are struggling to figure out the best way to flag such content and ensure it’s not used to mislead and deceive individuals. Google is taking a proactive approach, ensuring pictures edited with its tools are labeled as such.

The company outlined its plans in a blog post.

As we bring these tools to more people, we recognize the importance of doing so responsibly with our AI Principles as guidance. To further improve transparency, we’re making it easier to see when AI edits have been used in Google Photos. Starting next week, Google Photos will note when a photo has been edited with Google AI right in the Photos app. Photos edited with tools like Magic Editor, Magic Eraser and Zoom Enhance already include metadata based on technical standards from The International Press Telecommunications Council (IPTC) to indicate that they’ve been edited using generative AI. Now we’re taking it a step further, making this information visible alongside information like the file name, location and backup status in the Photos app.

The company will also include information detailed if a photo is a composite, comprised of multiple other photos, even if it was not created using generative AI.

In addition to indicating when an image has been edited using generative AI, we will also use IPTC metadata to indicate when an image is composed of elements from different photos using non-generative features. For example, Best Take on Pixel 8 and Pixel 9, and Add Me on Pixel 9 use images captured close together in time to create a blended image to help you capture great group photos.

Experts have been warning for years that AI could be used to create untold harm through the use of deepfake photos and videos. Bad actors could ruin reputations, effect stock prices, and influence elections, and much more, unless appropriate safeguards are put in place.

Google is to be commended for taking a proactive stance, doing its part to ensure AI-generated content is flagged as such.