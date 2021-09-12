Google One Now Offers 5TB Plan For $24.99 a Month

Google is now offering a middle-of-the-road storage plan for users, unveiling a 5TB plan for $24.99, filling a major hole in the company’s storage offerings.

Google changed the terms of its Photos storage in late 2020, ending its free, unlimited storage option. Users looking to replace that option have been turning to Google One. Paid plans start at 100GB for $1.99, 200GB for $2.99, 2TB for $9.99 and 10TB for $49.99.

The new option, first spotted by 9to5Google offers users a potential Goldilocks plan, offering a decent amount of storage at that ‘just right’ price.