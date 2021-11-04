Google Once Again Pursuing Pentagon Contracts

Google is once again pursuing Pentagon contracts after employee activism put the brakes on its last attempt.

Google famously stopped pursing a Pentagon AI contract three years ago when employees raised a furor. Despite the company’s past setbacks, The New York Times reports that Google is once again looking to do business with the Pentagon, trying to get in on the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) contract.

The JWCC contract is the Pentagon’s replacement for it’s ill-fated JEDI contract. The DoD surprised the industry by initially awarded Microsoft the JEDI contract, despite Amazon being considered as the front-runner. Amazon challenged Microsoft’s win and tied it up in court long enough for the Pentagon to abandon JEDI and completely rework its requirements, leading to the JWCC.

The Times is reporting that Google is making a play for the JWCC, a move that could help the number three cloud provider make major headway in the industry.