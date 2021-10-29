Google Now Taking Requests to Remove Pictures of Minors

Google is now accepting requests to remove pictures of minors from its search results.

Big Tech, especially search and social media, has been taking additional steps to protect minors, restricting features and settings by age. Google is now taking it a step further, unveiling a new tool to enable parents and minors to request the removal of minors’ photos.

The company announced the new tool in a blog post.

With a newly implemented policy, anyone under the age of 18, or their parent or guardian, can now request the removal of their images from Search results, following a few simple steps. This means these images won’t appear in the Images tab or as thumbnails in any feature in Google Search.

Google does warn that removing an image from Google’s search results doesn’t necessarily remove it from the internet at large.

It’s important to note that removing an image from Google results doesn’t remove it from the internet. That’s why you might want to contact a site’s webmaster to ask that they remove the content, too. You can learn more about how to do that on our support page.

Parents and minors interested in using Google’s new tool can learn more in this help page and begin the process here.