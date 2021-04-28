Google Now Accepting Indexing Bug Reports

Google is now accepting bug reports regarding indexing issues, making it easier for webmasters to address problems.

Last year Google introduced its bug reporting feature as a way for webmasters to report security issues. Thanks to the success of the program, Google is expanding it to include indexing issues.

The best way to resolve indexing issues is to first consult our community forums and support documentation, which also highlight helpful tools: https://t.co/zAnLOaWsCYhttps://t.co/IVZUc0z8H9 — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) April 28, 2021

Indexing issues can be reported in the URL Inspection Tool and the Index Coverage Report.