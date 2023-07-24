Google Must Pay $338.7 Million in Chromecast Patent Lawsuit

Google has lost a patent lawsuit over its Chromecast streaming devices, with a judge ordering the company to pay $338.7 million.

According to Reuters, Touchstream Technologies sued Google, claiming the search giant met with it in 2011 to discuss the smaller company’s streaming patents. Google ultimately did not pursue a deal, saying it was not interested, but then revealed its Chromecast devices in 2013.

A jury found that Google violated Touchstream’s patents, with the judge ordering Google to pay $338.7 million in damages.

Reuters reports that Google plans to appeal the verdict, with spokesperson Jose Castaneda saying the company has “always developed technology independently and competed on the merits of our ideas.”