Google, Microsoft and Oracle Had the Most Vulnerabilities in Early 2021

AtlasVPN released a new report detailing the state of cybersecurity vulnerabilities in early 2021, and it’s bad news for Google, Microsoft and Oracle.

The first half of 2021 has seen some of the biggest cybersecurity breaches in history. Colonial Pipeline, JBS Foods and Kaseya were victims of devastating ransomware attacks. Microsoft has warnedAzure users of severe security issues in its cloud platform, Apple has released iOS updates to address an exploit used by NSO Group to hack journalists’ iPhones and the Solar Winds attack compromised both government and commercial organizations.

According to AtlasVPN, however, Google takes the top place for the most vulnerabilities in the first half of 2021, coming it at 547. Microsoft came in second place at 432, while Oracle rounded out the top three with 316. Interestingly, the other seven entries in the top 10 accounted for 643 vulnerabilities in total, less than any two of the top three and only slightly more than Google alone.

It’s not particularly surprising that Google and Microsoft accounted for the top two spots, as an exploit against their systems provide hackers the widest possible attack vector.