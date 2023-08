Google looks to be adding one of Apple’s biggest additions to iOS: the ability to send SOS messages via satellite.

Journalist Mishaal Rahman tweeted about the feature:

The Google Messages app is preparing to let you send an emergency SOS over a satellite connection!



Emergency SOS on iPhone has proven to be an incredibly helpful feature, even contributing to saving some lives in the recent Maui wildfire.



Although the emergency SOS activity in… https://t.co/bJkOYFZ3lS — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 17, 2023

The announcement is good news for users, giving them a way to get help when cell signal is spotty.