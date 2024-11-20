Google Messages May Soon Feature Native Backup/Restore

Google appears to be adding an important feature to its Google Messages app, implementing an in-app “Backup & restore” feature.

Android users currently must rely on Google One or a third-party app to handle backups of their SMS and RCS texts. According to 9to5Google, the latest beta of Google Messages mentions a feature called “Backup & restore.” The outlet discovered the following strings of text:

“Backup is better with Messages. Restore your conversations, media & more anytime in app.”

“Your backup will be end-to-end encrypted and secured by your screen lock”

“Your conversations restore automatically when you sign in”

The strings also say that some configurations may not be “eligible for end-to-end encrypted backups,” specifically not having a screen lock enabled.

Backups protected by end-to-end encryption (E2EE) is an important feature, and one that would offer users a significant upgrade over many current backup options. SMS Backup & Restore is a popular app that many rely on, but E2EE is only available in the paid Pro version.

While there’s no guarantee the new backup feature will be included in an upcoming release. If Google does include it, however, it would solve a significant pain point for many users.