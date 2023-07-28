Google Messages Expands Pinned Conversations

Google Messages is getting a nice feature upgrade, giving users the ability to pin up to five conversations at the top of the screen.

Conversation pinning is a popular feature in messaging apps, including iMessage, Signal, and Telegram. Google Messages already has the feature, but it was limited to three conversations.

First spotted by 9to5Google, the latest beta of Messages increases the number of pinned conversations to five. The new version will display a helpful tip bubble to let users know the feature is available.