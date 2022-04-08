Google Meet Will Let You Know When You’re the Last One in a Meeting

Google Meet is getting a nice qualify-of-life improvement, letting users know when they’re the last person in a room.

Virtually everyone has been in a virtual meeting that ended, but forgot to close the program. Given that most videoconferencing apps are some of the most power-intensive, leaving a meeting open unnecessarily can drain battery, and slow down a system.

According to XDA, Google is looking to address that with a reminder when a person is the last one in a Google Meet Room. The reminder will appear after five minutes, giving users the option to leave or stay in the room.

The feature is a one of those common sense features that hopefully other platforms will also adopt.