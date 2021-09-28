Google Meet Testing Live Translated Captions

Google is testing live translated captions in Google Meet, making the feature available in beta.

Google Meet is the company’s video conferencing software, replacing the defunct Google Hangouts. As remote work has become the norm, video communication has become pivotal to everyday business.

The company is now testing the ability to provide live translation captions, with initial support for English meetings translated to Spanish, French, Portuguese and German.

Google sees the feature as an important step in improving inclusivity and making sure all parties are on equal terms within a meeting.

Translated captions helps Google Meet video calls to be more global, inclusive and effective by removing language ability as a barrier to collaboration. By helping users consume the content in a preferred language, you can help equalize information sharing, learning, and collaboration, and make sure your meetings are as effective as possible.

Those interested in trying the feature can apply to be part of the beta here.