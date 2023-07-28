Google May Release a Foldable Tablet

Google may be preparing to release another foldable device, specifically a tablet that unfolds into an even bigger tablet.

Google is riding high after the release of its Pixel Fold, a device that has received generally favorable reviews. The Pixel Fold’s design — both hardware and software — has been well-received, especially for a first-gen device.

According to a report by Digitimes, via Android Authority, the company is considering a foldable tablet. Digitimes cites “upstream supply chain sources.”

The new tablet could make an appearance as soon as Google I/0 2024.