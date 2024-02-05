Google May Rebrand Bard to ‘Gemini’

Google may be on the verge of rebranding its Bard AI, with the company reportedly settled on the name “Gemini.”

Bard is Google’s answer to ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot. The company has been racing to develop Bard as a competitive AI option. According to leaked documents, it appears the company is now preparing to rebrand it as Gemini. First noticed by Engadget, Android app developer Dylan Roussel posted a copy of a leaked changelog on X.

Google added a new changelog for Bard, and — oh boy — it’s a big one! The availability in Canada is awesome! That said I don’t really understand the limitations with the app. That’s disappointing as someone who lives in Europe. Oh by the way… http://gemini.google.com is real. — Dylan Roussel (@evowizz), February 3, 2024

Google says Gemini will be far more advanced than the current Bard, especially in “highly complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions, and creative collaboration.”