Google May Have Major Problems With Its Pixel Fold Display

Early reports and reviews are coming in on the Google Pixel Fold, and they show a disturbing number of issues with the display dying.

The Pixel Fold is Google’s first entry into the foldable phone space. The device has a number of features it has won praise for, including a more useful aspect ratio than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, making the phone far more useful in closed mode. The phone is also slimmer than many foldable, thank to a different hinge design and the two inner screens closing nearly flat against each other, with virtually no gap.

Unfortunately, that lack of a gap may very well be killing some Pixel Fold displays. Ars Technica’s Ron Amadeo spent a mere four days with his Pixel Fold before the display completely died. Amadeo says the issue started at the bottom of the display before spreading out across the entire OLED screen in a remarkably short hour or so.

After painstakingly examining his device’s screen, he discovered a tiny pinhole puncture in the area between the plastic film and the bezel. Like all foldable phones, the Pixel Fold has a thin layer of plastic that covers the thin foldable glass to help protect it. Unfortunately, foldable makers leave a small border of unprotected glass around the edge. As Amadeo point out, this effectively creates a gutter for lint and debris to collect in, a problem that is exacerbated by the Pixel Fold closing so tightly compared to its rivals.

The Verge has been tracking multiple reports of cases of dents in the same location as Amadeo’s phone was damages, as well as the plastic screen protector peeling.

To make matters worse, Amadeo says he was incredibly easy on his phone in the four days he used it, subjecting it to “the lightest possible usage of a phone.” The fact that the Pixel Fold couldn’t even stand up to that does not bode well for Google’s first entry in the foldable market.