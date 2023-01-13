Google May Be Releasing a Chromecast With Google TV

Google may be prepping a new Chromecast with Google TV, one that could be a significant upgrade over previous devices.

Google’s Chromecast is a streaming TV dongle powered by a version of Android TV called Google TV. The existing versions of the Chromecast have been a bit underwhelming, but 9to5Google says there’s reason to believe the next version could be an improvement.

While the 9to5Google has not been able to confirm any details or specs, the outlet is hoping to see a faster processor, more storage, and a second USB-C port.

The Apple TV has long been a superior device to any of Google’s options. If the next version of the Chromecast does include meaningful updates, however, it could finally be a contender.