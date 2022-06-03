Google Map Workers Given 90-Day RTO Extension

Contractors working for Google Maps have received a 90-day extension on their return-to-office (RTO) deadline.

Cognizant Technology Solutions employs some 200 workers on behalf of Google’s Maps division. The employees were previously told they had to be back in the office five days a week, unlike direct Google employees who are only required in the office three days a week. The employees pushed back, even threatening a strike, forcing Google to acquiesce.

The Alphabet Workers Union backed the employees, despite their being outside contractors, and tweeted the news of the RTO extension:

BREAKING:Google Maps Worker Victory! Today, the Google Maps contract workers informed management that they planned to go on strike due to the unsafe working conditions imposed by the 6/6 RTO date. In less than 3hrs workers won a 90 day extension—this is the power of organizing. — Alphabet Workers Union (@AlphabetWorkers), June 2, 2022

The employees at the Bothell, WA location initially resisted Google’s RTO terms for a variety of reasons, including concern over COVID and rising gas prices.

It remains to be seen what action Google will take long-term, but at least the employees in question gained a significant reprieve.