Google Maps Now Features Eco-Friendly Routing

Google Maps has introduced a new feature, eco-friendly routing, to help individuals be a little greener in their travels.

Google Maps already offers a number of routing options, including the fastest route, a route that avoids tolls, one that avoids highways and more. The latest option will appeal to environmentally conscious drivers, giving them the ability to choose the route that is the most fuel-efficient. Google estimates eco-friendly routing could help eliminate up to one million tons of carbon emissions annually.

“Not only does Google Maps’ eco-friendly routing bring NREL’s fuel-efficient technology from the lab to the road, but it has huge potential to significantly lower emissions and save drivers money on gas — something that’s good for both people and the planet,” said Jeff Gonder, from the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

Users who always want the fastest route can still set that as the preferences as well.

The new feature is available on Android and iOS in the US, with plans for Europe in 2022.