Google Maps Is Experiencing an Outage

Google is currently working to address an outage with Google Maps that is impacting some users.

Google Maps is the most popular map app, used by billions of phones, tablets, and computers around the world. As a result, when Maps experiences an outage, people quickly take notice. Google has acknowledged such an issue, Friday afternoon, part of a larger issue the company appears to be having.

Multiple Google Maps Platform services experiencing high rates of error, including several Web Services and the Maps Javascript API and services. We are still assessing the extent of the issue.

A quick look at Downdetector.com does show a spike in issues with Maps, as well as Google at large.

The company is working on the issue, and will hopefully have it fixed soon.