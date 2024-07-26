Google Maps Introduces Incident Reporting…In India

Google Maps users who have been clamoring for incident reporting are finally getting it…as long as they live in India.

Google Maps has lacked incident reporting since its inception, making it one of the most requested features among users. While Google is now introducing it, it is only doing so in a single country.

In its India blog post, Google announced the new feature:

Easily report incidents to help your community One of the things that makes Google Maps so special is our passionate community of local contributors. India boasts the largest such community in the world, with over 60 million people sharing millions of reviews, photos, business edits, and road updates every day. This wealth of authentic, real-world information is a helpful resource for people navigating their everyday lives. We’re always looking for ways to make it easier for users to share valuable information to help the community. We’ve simplified how you can report road incidents. Whether there’s ongoing construction or a traffic mishap on your route, you can now report it with just a few taps, making it easy and less distracting. You can even confirm others’ reports with a single tap which helps increase confidence in these user reported incidents. This update is available in India on Google Maps across all platforms – Android, iOS, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

While Apple CarPlay has had the feature for some time, it looks like Google Maps users outside of India will have to wait to be able to access the feature.