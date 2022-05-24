Google Map Employees Push Back on In-Office, Citing Commuting Costs

Google is once again receiving pushback on its return-to-office plans, with contract employees in its Maps division saying they can’t afford the commute back.

Google, along with Apple, has struggled to get its employees to come back to the office. The company has resorted to providing employees with electric scooters in an effort to make the commute easier. Unfortunately, that isn’t much of a solution for Maps employees at its Washington State location.

According to The New York Times, 200 employees who work for Google via the Cognizant Technology Solutions outsourcing firm are saying they can’t afford to commute to the company’s Bothell office five days a week.

“Gas is around $5 per gallon currently, and many of us in the office are not able to afford to live close to the office due to our low salaries and the high cost of housing in Bothell,” the Cognizant employees wrote in a petition.

Interestingly, Google’s direct employees are only required to be back in the office three days a week. In contrast, Cognizant’s employees are required to come back five days a week and are therefore asking for the same consideration as direct employees.

The Alphabet Workers Union is supporting the employees’ petition.