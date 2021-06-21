Google Makes it Easier for SMBs to Launch YouTube Ad Campaigns

Google is making it easier for SMBs to launch YouTube ad campaigns in its first-ever YouTube Small Biz Day.

According to Google, 72% of small businesses in the US rely on YouTube to boost their online presence. Unfortunately, SMBs did have to fully wade into Google’s ad platform to launch a YouTube campaign, something that smaller businesses may not have had the time or experience to tackle. With the new approach, things are greatly simplified.

We’re also committed to making it easier for small businesses to use video to reach their customers. Last year we introduced Video Builder, a free tool that allows small businesses to quickly set up a video ad using just two images and a logo. Today we’re introducing a faster, easier way to create video ad campaigns on YouTube. Just add the video ad, the audiences you want to reach and your budget to launch a campaign in minutes. And with the new mobile experience, you can now more easily measure campaign performance. Access the new experience today at youtube.com/ads.

The move should be a big help for SMBs, especially during a time when an online presence is more important than ever.