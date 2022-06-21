Google Local Search Ads Will Now Require Five Reviews

Google is changing how Local Search Ads work, requiring five reviews for a listing instead of just one.

First spotted by Search Engine Land, some users are receiving notice that, as of June 30, they will need five reviews to run Local Service Ads. A Google Ads Liaison confirmed the change to some users via Twitter, saying that “more customer reviews help build trust and will mean more opportunities to connect with potential clients.”

Currently the industries listed below are impacted:

House cleaners

HVAC

Personal injury Lawyers

Real estate agents and brokers

Roofing

Tree service

It remains to be seen if the change will eventually roll out to other industries, or if it will only apply to the current ones.