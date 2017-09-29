Google, Levis Strauss Collaborate to Release New High-Tech Denim Jacket [VIDEO]

After months of waiting, Levi Strauss finally unveiled its high-tech denim jacket which was made in collaboration with search giant Google. Dubbed the Commuter Trucker, the high-tech gear will be available on Monday of next week via the clothing brand’s online store Levi.com.

Levi’s Commuter Jacket was created in a partnership with Project Jacquard, a part of Google Advanced Technology and Products group. The jacket is aimed at cyclists or even motorists who want to be connected even while commuting, Gizbot reported. Thus, wearers of the high-tech jacket can access its cool features by touch or simple gestures.

According to Levi’s, it will not be necessary to take out your smartphone to access some of its features. The Commuter Jacket‘s sleeve is equipped with Google’s touch and gesture interactivity. A simple brush or tapping on the sleeve will let you connect to your friends, music, and useful navigation tools.

For instance, you can use the jacket to give you directions while navigating certain areas in your city that may be unfamiliar to you. If you have pre-programmed your destination, you can also access the Commuter Trucker jacket to give your estimated time of arrival. Of course, you'll need to have earphones to be able to hear the jacket’s audio response as well as a cell phone for connectivity.

Communication is a lot easier if you are wearing Levi’s Commuter Trucker jacket. Answering phone call is a breeze and can be done by tapping its sleeve. You won’t even need to look at your phone screen to read incoming messages as the jacket will be able to read them for you via the earphones.

And the best part is that you can customize the jackets smart features with gestures that you choose. Using Google’s Jacquard app, you can assign what action can access which type of function such as reading messages, pausing and playing your music or asking for directions.

But of course, you can’t really expect the high-tech features on a cool denim jacket to come cheap. The Levi's Commuter Trucker Jacket with Jacquard by Google sells for $350, which is quite steep for denim. And even if you have the cash now, getting one might be a bit of a problem depending on your location. The Commuter Trucker jacket is only available at select Levi’s stores starting September 27, 2017, before it hits online stores on October 2.

For Android users, the Commuter Trucker jacket is compatible with phones running Android 6.01 or newer versions. For Apple users, the jacket works with an iPhone 6 or later models as long as the device is running on iOS 10 or iOS 11.