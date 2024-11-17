Google Launches Standalone Gemini iPhone App

Google has launched a standalone Gemini app for the iPhone, bringing one of the leading AI models to Apple iOS users.

Gemini is deeply integrated into Android phones, much like Siri on the iPhone. Google is making its AI model available to iOS users via a standalone app.

The company announced the app’s release in a blog post.

iPhone users can now experience Gemini in a whole new way with our dedicated mobile app. In addition to using Gemini through the Google app on iOS or a web browser, iPhone users can enjoy a more streamlined Gemini experience, with easy access to features that help improve learning, creativity and productivity.

Google outlined some of the benefits Gemini brings.

Have a free-flowing conversation with Gemini Live on your iPhone: iPhone users can now talk to Gemini in a conversational manner, including interrupting to ask questions or change the topic. It’s great for when you want to practice for an upcoming interview, ask for advice on things to do in a new city, or brainstorm and develop creative ideas. You can personalize Gemini’s voice by choosing from 10 distinct voices. Gemini Live on iPhones is available now in over 10 languages, with more coming soon.

Study smarter with Gemini: Gemini makes learning easier, enabling you to ask questions about any subject and get tailored study plans. Gemini can also provide custom, step-by-step guidance that adapts to your learning style, and you can even test your knowledge with quizzes. For example, you can attach a complex diagram and ask Gemini to quiz you on it.

Generate dazzling images in Gemini: Imagen 3, our highest-quality image generation model yet, quickly transforms your text descriptions into stunning AI images. Whether you're looking for the perfect image to share in your friends' group chat or need a unique visual for a creative project, Imagen 3's enhanced photorealism and accuracy can bring your ideas to life — even galaxy themed, almond-shaped nails — with incredible detail and vibrancy.

Access your favorite apps in Gemini: Gemini seamlessly connects with your favorite apps from Google. With Extensions5, Gemini can find and show you relevant information from the Google apps you use every day like YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail, Calendar and more — all within a single conversation.

Google Gemini has emerged as one of the leading AI models, alongside OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, and Perplexity AI. Google releasing it on iOS is no doubt an attempt by the company to solidify its place in iOS users’ workflows, especially as Apple rolls out its own Apple Intelligence.