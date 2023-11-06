Advertise with Us
Google Kills Web DRM Proposal

Google has killed its plans for Web Environment Integrity API, a feature critics warned could serve as a DRM for the web....
Written by Matt Milano
Monday, November 6, 2023

    • Google has killed its plans for Web Environment Integrity API, a feature critics warned could serve as a DRM for the web.

    Google angered critics and privacy advocates when it was discovered that the company was working on an API that would give websites the ability to block “unverified” browsers and users. Critics warned the tech could be used to collect information and profile users, as well as block users from accessing websites if they had “undesirable” features enabled, such as ad-blockers.

    After significant push back, it appears Google has killed the feature, according to a company blog post:

    We’ve heard your feedback, and the Web Environment Integrity proposal is no longer being considered by the Chrome team. In contrast, the Android WebView Media Integrity API is narrowly scoped, and only targets WebViews embedded in apps. It simply extends existing functionality on Android devices that have Google Mobile Services (GMS) and there are no plans to offer it beyond embedded media, such as streaming video and audio, or beyond Android WebViews.

    The announcement is good news for all users concerned about their privacy.

