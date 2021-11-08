Google Joins Exclusive $2 Trillion Club

Google has joined the $2 trillion club, becoming only the third US company to cross the threshold, thanks to a surge in its stock price.

Apple was the first company to cross $2 trillion in valuation, in August 2020, followed by Microsoft in June of this year. According to TheStreet, a surge in Google’s stock price Monday helped the search and ad giant cross over.

Despite a great deal of hand-wringing over Apple’s various privacy initiatives, the ad industry in general, and Google in particular, has managed to survive relatively intact.

Google’s valuation shows there’s still plenty of money to be made in the advertising industry, while still respecting user privacy.