Google Is Replacing the Chromecast

Google is killing off yet another product—this time the Chromecast—although there may be a silver lining for users.

The Chromecast has been a popular product, with Google saying it has sold more than 100 million devices over the last 11 years. Despite its success, or because of it, Google is retiring the device.

After 11 years and over 100 million devices sold, we’re ending production of Chromecast, which will now only be available while supplies last. The time has now come to evolve the smart TV streaming device category — primed for the new area of AI, entertainment and smart homes. With this, there are no changes to our support policy for existing Chromecast devices, with continued software and security updates to the latest devices.

Google goes on to point out that the streaming market and the technology behind it has changed dramatically since the Chromecast’s introduction, necessitating a change.

Since then, technology has evolved dramatically. Streaming and smart TVs abound. We invested heavily in embedding Google Cast technology into millions of TV devices, including Android TV. Android TV has expanded to 220 million devices worldwide and we are continuing to bring Google Cast to other TV devices, like LG TVs. Thousands of apps support casting, making it easier than ever to watch your content from your phone and tablet on the big screen. So we are taking the next step in evolving how streaming TV devices can add even more capabilities to your smart TV, built on top of the same Chromecast technology.

Google has introduced the Google TV Streamer, a device that is far more powerful and capable than the Chromecast it replaces.

For a premium streaming experience, you need a premium streaming device. Google TV Streamer offers an improved processor, double the memory and 32GB of storage for faster app load times and smoother navigation than previous generation Chromecast. And with 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, every detail, sound and image feels like a cinematic experience. You can connect your Google TV Streamer to a Wi-Fi network, or use an ethernet port for faster, buffer-free streaming with snappier navigation and app loading or switching. We designed Google TV Streamer to sit in front of your TV, rather than tucked behind it, to improve connectivity across your smart home devices.

The new device gives users access to a plethora of content, all while integrating AI to help make choosing the right content easier.

Streaming has boomed in popularity, meaning more options for what to watch than ever before. Google TV Streamer offers access to 700,000+ movies and shows through streaming apps like YouTube TV, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and more, in addition to live TV with 800+ free channels. To make it easier to find what to watch, Google TV Streamer uses Google AI and your preferences to curate content suggestions across all of your subscriptions, organized conveniently in one place. You can even build watchlists with recommendations for every member of your home. And thanks to Gemini technology on Google TV, you can now get full summaries, reviews and season-by-season breakdowns of content, so finding your next marathon-watch just got easier.

Google TV Streamer is available for $99.99 and will be available on September 24. Users can pre-order starting August 6.