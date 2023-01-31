Google Is Now Rolling Out Its New Gmail Interface

Google is currently rolling out its updated Gmail interface, bringing together various elements in one view.

Google has been planning a new Gmail interface for some time, in an effort to make the service a one-stop-shop for communication. The new interface brings together “Gmail, Chat, and Meet in one unified location.”

Google began rolling out the new interface to scheduled domains on Friday, and expects to be finished by February 3. Once complete, users will not be able to roll back to the previous interface.