Google Is Experiencing Issues Indexing New Content

Google is having trouble indexing new content, with the process being delayed several hours, according to a company tweet....
Written by Staff
Thursday, October 5, 2023

    • Google is having trouble indexing new content, with the process being delayed several hours, according to a company tweet.

    According to Search Engine Land, reports started surfacing Thursday afternoon that new content was not be indexed as fast as usual. Google Search Liaison Danny Sullivan tweeted that the company was receiving reports of issues.

    I’ve heard some sporadic reports, and we’re checking on these.

    GoogleSearchLiaison (@searchliaison) — October 5, 2023

    Roughly an hour later Sullivan confirmed the issues.

    There’s an ongoing issue that’s delaying the indexing of newly published content. We’re working on identifying the root cause. You can monitor progress here on the Google Search Status Dashboard.

    GoogleSearchLiaison (@searchliaison) — October 5, 2023

    As of the time of writing, there was no indication what was causing the problem or when it would be resolved.

