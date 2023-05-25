Google Is Ending Chrome Translate for Older Versions of Chrome

Google is shutting off one of Chrome’s most popular and useful features in older versions of the browser.

According to a blog post by the Chrome Support Manager, Google is disabling Translate in older versions of the browser, specifically version M95 and older.

We have started the process of turning off the built-in Translate feature in older versions of Chrome. If you are on an older version of Chrome, you may begin to see the error message “This page could not be translated”. To continue to use Chrome Translate, please update your browser to Chrome version M96 or newer. If you are unable to update your device to version M96 or newer, you will not be able to use Chrome’s built-in Translate feature on that device any longer.

Users can still use Google Translate via the web if updating to a newer version of Chrome is not an option.