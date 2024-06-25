Google Is Brings Gemini to Students’ Google Workspace Accounts

Google announced it is bringing Gemini to Google Workspace for Education accounts so that teens can make use of the AI platform in school.

AI is revolutionizing multiple industries, with companies investing billions in the tech. Companies are increasingly looking to the future with a view to training the next generation of IT workers to live in an AI-first world.

In that spirit, Google is making Gemini available to students’ Workspace accounts.

Google is committed to making AI helpful for everyone, in the classroom and beyond. We want to both prepare teens with the skills and tools they need to thrive in the future where GenAI exists and teach them how this technology can be used to unlock creativity and facilitate learning. Gemini can provide guided support to help students learn more confidently with in-the-moment assistance, practice materials and real-time feedback and ideas. Hands-on experience with generative AI will help prepare students for an AI-driven future.

The company says it will make Gemini available to teens who meet minimum age requirements in their specific jurisdictions.

In the coming months, we’re making Gemini available to teen students that meet our minimum age requirements while using their Google Workspace for Education accounts in English in over 100 countries around the world, free of charge for all education institutions. To ensure schools are always in control, Gemini will be off by default for teens until admins choose to turn it on in the Admin console.

The company says it has created additional resources to help educators, students, and their parents use AI responsibly.

We’ve also developed a number of resources and trainings to help students, parents and educators use generative AI tools responsibly and effectively, including a video on how teens can responsibly use AI while learning.

Google has been working to catch up to OpenAI and Microsoft in the AI wars. Given that adults often continue using tech they’re exposed to in youth, exposing teens to the company’s AI models and getting them acquainted with Gemini early on may help the company make up lost ground over the long term.